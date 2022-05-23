A new type of camera to help reduce the phenomenon of distracted driving. It is a system that can “look” inside cars and cunderstand if the driver is using a mobile phone. The idea will appeal to all those who can no longer bear to see motorists with their heads bowed on social media as they proceed on the highway, even if the impact on privacy will have to be evaluated (as always).

However, the problem is undoubtedly to be solved, and for the public good an exception could be made on individual freedom. The data is tremendous, with thousands of accidents caused by distractions in Germany alone. However, we know that the data only tell the emerged part of the icebergand not all the bleak landscape of using the mobile phone behind the wheel.

According to Auto Motor Sport, the technology works similar to a regular speed camera, but instead of taking a photo of the license plate, it takes a photo through the windshield. The intelligent software scans the position of the driver’s hand and can tell if he is holding a device. In case of doubt, the image saved by the system is evaluated by specially trained personnel. The test units were installed in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate in Germany, thanks to a single camera whose angle and calibration were carefully evaluated to find even the most ingenious slys. Within an hour of the start of the operation, the camera had already caught 10 offenders.

Starting in June, a pilot project will guarantee another three months of testing. At the end of this period, a more systemic use will be evaluated. In the event of a fine, for now they will only be assigned a penalty of 100 euros and a single point of demerit on the license. Police say the main goal is to prevent people from driving dangerously, certainly not to make cash.

Returning to privacy, the system does not provide automatic recognition of faces.