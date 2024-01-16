“One of the main mistakes we make without realizing it is that we have data spread across several accounts: WhatsApp backups, photos on Amazon and Google Photos…”, explains Eduardo Jacob, professor of Telematics Engineering at the Universidad del País. Basque

Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 00:12







If you are between 25 and 34 years old, it is very likely that in the last three years you have changed your mobile phone at least once. If you are younger or older, this change is made even earlier, after two years. This was stated by a…