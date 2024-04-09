Mobile market analysis company Sensor Tower has published its annual report on the state of the mobile marketwhich generated $53 billion in revenue in 2023, down 2% from 2022. candy Crush Saga however, it held the lead in the casual sector. There expense on the App Store remained constant, while that on Google Play fell by 6%.

Global downloads fell 10% year over year to 39.4 billion. Most installations were made via Google Play (33.1 billion, -11%), while the App Store generated 6.2 billion installations (-6%).

Band games Hypercasual they accounted for 37% of global downloads over the year, with a 14% decline marking the end of their dominance. In fact, they have almost been reached by casual games (36%). The hybrid-casual segment reached 15%, while the mid-core segment reached 12%.

Just the band mid-core it is the one from which the most revenues came, i.e. 59% of the total, followed by the casual one with 38% and the hybrid casual ones with 3%.

Speaking of United Statesthe mobile market catalyzed 67% of overall spending, followed by the PC/console sector with 28% and the VR sector with 4%.

The preferred channel for advertising was YouTube (49% of the total), followed by TikTok (14%), Facebook (13%), Instagram (11%) and Snapchat (4%).