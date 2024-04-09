Mobile market analysis company Sensor Tower has published its annual report on the state of the mobile marketwhich generated $53 billion in revenue in 2023, down 2% from 2022. candy Crush Saga however, it held the lead in the casual sector. There expense on the App Store remained constant, while that on Google Play fell by 6%.
Global downloads fell 10% year over year to 39.4 billion. Most installations were made via Google Play (33.1 billion, -11%), while the App Store generated 6.2 billion installations (-6%).
Band games Hypercasual they accounted for 37% of global downloads over the year, with a 14% decline marking the end of their dominance. In fact, they have almost been reached by casual games (36%). The hybrid-casual segment reached 15%, while the mid-core segment reached 12%.
Just the band mid-core it is the one from which the most revenues came, i.e. 59% of the total, followed by the casual one with 38% and the hybrid casual ones with 3%.
Speaking of United Statesthe mobile market catalyzed 67% of overall spending, followed by the PC/console sector with 28% and the VR sector with 4%.
The preferred channel for advertising was YouTube (49% of the total), followed by TikTok (14%), Facebook (13%), Instagram (11%) and Snapchat (4%).
Genres and other data
THE driving games they are the only ones to have seen a growth in downloads during the year, with a growth of 4%, reaching 1.6 billion. Other genres, however, recorded a decline: Simulations (-17%), Arcade (-16%) and Action (-15%). These are genres that usually fall into the Hypercasual range, the one that as we have seen has lost the most due to the increase in CPI (cost per installation).
In general, i mobile download they have returned to the pre-pandemic period. Interesting is the 180% growth in downloads of so-called “Exclusive Access” games (for example those for Netflix subscribers), which however remain marginal compared to the others.
The games that produce the most revenue, divided by geographical regions, are: Honor of Kings (Asia), Monopoly Go! (North America), Coin Master (Europe), PUBG Mobile (Middle East), and Garena Free Fire (Latin America).
The casual segment saw the entry of two games into the top 5 for user spending: Royal Match (790 million dollars) and Monopoly Go! ($830 million). The latter exceeded 2 billion in total revenues. Candy Crush Saga remains at the top of the charts for the second year in a row.
Honor of Kings remains the highest-grossing mid-core game, bringing in another $1.9 billion. In this range, Honkai: Star Rail entered the top 5 with $670 million.
