Khawla Ali (Dubai)

Mahmoud Mohamed rides his car between the Expo 2020 arenas in his mobile creative lab, providing many basic scientific experiences for visitors from children and school students, in a scene that showcases knowledge with a form of excitement and suspense to enrich minds through it. Through his laboratory, he tests the informational background of visitors, and also works to establish ambiguous scientific facts for some. It is a fun that only takes a few minutes, so that the children stop there, wanting to delve into scientific theories and gain some of the experiences available to them on the road.

Mahmoud Mohamed gives a presentation in front of his laboratory (Al Ittihad)

explanation of phenomena

We stopped near Mahmoud, the science presenter at Expo 2020, while he was presenting scientific experiments one after the other in front of the children, who in turn seemed to be stuck in front of him with their minds and senses tight, fascinated by the result that made them more able to understand the scientific phenomena around them. His explanation was accurate and satiated their curiosity, so they interacted with him and with the evidence and proofs he presented.

Mahmoud said: There is no doubt that scientific experiments are the method on which many of the discoveries and inventions that we see in our time are based on, as well as future developments that are based on the concept of explaining natural phenomena. He stated that the mobile creative laboratory at Expo 2020 is in line with the exhibition’s vision of promoting the spirit of learning and knowledge.

Nature’s Laws

Mahmoud added: The mobile creative lab aims to create an educational environment in wide stations of the exhibition, by presenting a variety of experiments related to physics, to teach children and school students some life concepts, including the laws of nature and cosmic phenomena, and how they affect each other.

He stated that his presentation included the implementation of 4 scientific experiments related to Newton’s law, which talks about rest, pressure, gravity and motion. He pointed out that through simple experiments that he performs in front of the children, they soon generate a state of fascination and a desire to learn and learn more about science, which will remain the focus of their attention due to its ambiguity, explaining that the method of presenting the scientific idea through various experiments in an easy way increases the response Students keep the information present in their minds.

simple content

During the show, children are asked questions about the results that scientific experiments may show, and this method receives a lot of interaction not only from young people and students, but also from visitors of different ages. They are most attracted by the simple scientific content, in an attempt to test the knowledge and the ability to understand the exact tests.

3 centers

There are 3 mobile innovation centers at Expo 2020 that present their programs and scientific activities throughout the exhibition hours. It aims to make knowledge accessible to all, as it travels on a wheel loaded with a box of information that gives the atmosphere more suspense.