The person of the second within the expertise sector is called Li Bingzhong. The reason being apparent within the outcomes report introduced by the corporate he based two years in the past and of which he’s CEO: regardless of the final market decline, Realme grew 157% within the first quarter of 2020 and was the one cell phone producer that managed to develop its enterprise at a double-digit charge (11%) within the second. After having elevated its gross sales by eight in 2019, when it bought 25 million models, it has already turn into the seventh international model, current in 59 international locations and areas and with greater than 40 million customers.

Li arrives with British punctuality, greets with a mild handshake and a shy smile, and takes a seat on the finish of the desk that presides over a pristine white assembly room. The backdrop is Spring Bamboo, a glittering bullet-shaped skyscraper that completely displays the aggressive improvement of Shenzhen. By way of the beneficiant window of your organization headquarters you can even see the bridge that connects the Silicon Valley of China with Hong Kong.

Li doesn’t lavish on the press. “Chinese language entrepreneurs are extra pragmatic, we favor to maintain a low profile and deal with our enterprise,” he justifies. The one granted to EL PA TTS Retina is her first in-depth interview, and head to head, with a overseas medium.

Though he clearly understands English, he prefers to converse in Chinese language. He speaks in a relaxed tone and acknowledges that the success of Realme rests on the identical technique that different manufacturers within the Asian large have used earlier than to make their method all over the world: providing an unbeatable worth for cash to a younger viewers.

“The expertise I acquired in my earlier place [como vicepresidente a cargo del negocio global de OPPO] It allowed me to grasp what the wants of youthful clients in international locations like India are: good efficiency and a beautiful design that’s trendy at an inexpensive worth. We created Realme in 2018 as a result of we believed that there have been no appropriate merchandise to satisfy these calls for. We noticed a enterprise alternative and the information has proved us proper “, he says.

Made by and for younger individuals

Li has surrounded himself with younger expertise. The common age of those that crowd Realme headquarters is simply 29 years outdated. 51% of the workforce is employed within the R&D division. The advertising one, nonetheless, is relatively small. “The worth of cell phones is especially influenced by two components: the {hardware}, whose elements don’t fluctuate a lot, and the price of the gross sales channel. It’s troublesome to avoid wasting within the first part with out damaging the attractiveness of the product, so the distinction is made within the second. At Realme we keep away from conventional channels and guess on the Web. Each on the market, the place intermediaries are eradicated, and for promotion. We favor phrase of mouth to old style advertisements and sponsorships, ”he explains.

Though Li doesn’t point out it, it’s evident that the synergies that belong to the highly effective conglomerate BBK, beneath whose umbrella Vivo, OPPO, and OnePlus accompany him, additionally assist to maintain costs low. With the latter two it shares manufacturing infrastructure within the close by metropolis of Dongguan.

However it’s apparent that this matter strikes a chord and Li responds by extending his index finger. “I need to make clear that Realme just isn’t a sub-brand of OPPO. It’s true that we share traders and a few assets, comparable to manufacturing strains and help in provide chains, and lets say that we’re brothers. However we compete in the identical markets with completely different merchandise and techniques. The identical occurs between OPPO and Vivo, which have been initially branches of the identical firm, ”he says.

Enterprise muscle

Realme has additionally adopted a special path than different Chinese language manufacturers that waited to achieve measurement at dwelling earlier than enjoying overseas: “We debuted first in India and Southeast Asia, the place we’re already the fourth best-selling model. After we grew to become robust, we determined to assault the markets of China and Europe, a vital continent for our technique ”, remembers Li, who offers Spain for example that his technique works. “We arrived in October of final 12 months and in December we have been already the fifth best-selling model. This consequence encourages us to redouble our efforts within the European market. We consider that Europe has nice potential within the cell section of lower than 300 euros ”, he provides.

The supervisor has adopted within the footsteps of the competitor Xiaomi within the design of its enterprise technique, baptized as 1 + 4 + N: the cell is the arduous core, 4 pillars assist it (audio system, headphones, televisions and good watches), and one constellation of equipment belonging to the AIoT, the synthetic intelligence of issues, orbit round it. Though Li predicts that the fierce competitors within the sector will trigger “a sea of ​​blood”, he hopes to launch 50 merchandise of his ecosystem this 12 months, finish 2020 with 50 million terminals bought and attain 100 million in 2022 or 2023.

Market contraction

In fact, Li acknowledges that the obstacles that Realme must overcome to realize these formidable objectives are monumental. “The coronavirus pandemic has a transparent impression on the expertise sector. Our progress has slowed considerably within the second quarter, and the troublesome financial scenario will have an effect on the market within the quick time period. Folks will lengthen their helpful life by two or three extra months and may have much less price range to buy new terminals, ”he explains.

Regardless of this, the founding father of Realme is optimistic with regards to consumption. “I consider that within the second semester we are going to get well our second and that there might be new peaks in demand as a result of consumption has been suppressed in the course of the confinements but it surely won’t disappear,” he advances. He additionally considers that the growth in digital commerce in the course of the pandemic might be an important ally and guidelines out altering technique as Xiaomi has achieved, which has launched itself on the offline market and has significantly elevated its costs. “One other think about our favor goes to be the demand for higher worth for cash,” says Li.

These good expectations could also be turned the other way up if the connection between China and the US continues to deteriorate. The chance {that a} veto just like the one which Huawei suffers extends to the remainder of Chinese language producers appears distant however it isn’t utterly rulable, and Realme makes use of completely different American elements in its terminals. Though the Public Relations division requested to place apart political points within the interview, Li doesn’t shrink back from them. “Clearly, these tensions can have an effect on the sector. However these geopolitical elements should not beneath our management, ”he says.

The 5G battle

“In the long run, the pandemic and the present geopolitical scenario are going to delay the deployment of 5G networks and, with it, the alternative of 4G mobiles with new ones,” he provides. And that could be a double downside. On the one hand, as a result of “Realme aspires to turn into the model that popularizes new networks.” To attain this, it has simply launched in China the V5, the most affordable 5G terminal on the earth (it prices about 175 euros) and can current one other mannequin this 12 months under 1,000 yuan (125 euros). Alternatively, the supervisor believes that 5G is the one component with disruptive capability that the trade has seen lately.

“These days, the technological innovation of cell phones has entered a bottleneck, with incremental advances in a really clear route: extra computing energy and enhancements within the digital camera. This has brought about the market to be more and more homogeneous, all manufacturers use the identical elements and we now have difficulties in differentiating our merchandise, however it’s common in any mature expertise sector that reaches a remaining part ”.

Li guidelines out that any gadget will change smartphones within the medium time period, and believes that each Realme and China typically are key to democratizing expertise globally. “We attempt to make a distinction by providing merchandise with nice efficiency, excellent configurations and a cutting-edge design in a extra inexpensive worth vary.” Additionally it is unquestionable that cell phones have been a key component within the profound change within the notion that the world has of Chinese language expertise.

In spite of everything, the nation has been the cradle of all-screen mobiles, comparable to people who Xiaomi popularized with the Combine sequence, of the pop-up cameras that the OPPO Discover X launched, of periscope cameras comparable to that of the Huawei P30 Professional or of ultra-fast fees such because the UltraDART, which Realme itself launched final July with an influence of 125 watts and the capability to cost a 4,000 mAh battery from 0% to 33% in simply three minutes. “Just a few years in the past, poor high quality copies and merchandise have been an integral a part of the stereotypes that the West had of China. Nevertheless, the nation has made an important effort and now increasingly Chinese language manufacturers have earned a superb status on the earth, each for the merchandise and the service we provide, ”Li concludes.