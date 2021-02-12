M.Such well-intentioned advice doesn’t help much. The parents had a heaterless hunting lodge in the middle of the forest, and when it was drafty and cold there in the autumn, when the son complained about cold feet, the mother recommended that he just think about it. That crossed his mind decades later when he tried out a roof tent for the first time in the service of the newspaper. It could be cozy high up on the Defender – alone, slightly higher temperatures would be welcome.

Lukas Weber Editor in the “Technology and Engine” section.

Apparently the other goes the same. The idea was born out of a customer request, explains Peter Hochsieder, the founder of a company that operates under the tongue twister Nakatanenga and has developed from an off-road vehicle specialist into a provider of a wide range of outdoor items (the name comes from Sumerian and stands for a four-wheeled ox cart). That very wish was not to freeze in the roof tent any more, and Hochsieder, who likes to have things developed that one might need, thought about a remedy. The result was a mobile diesel heater in the box, which not only warms tents, but also summer houses, mountain huts, stalls, boats, refugee shelters and all other cold places. This is also possible with a gas heater, but the bulky gas cylinder must be securely attached during transport. There is diesel or heating oil on every corner, and fuel is included in the car anyway.

The construction is simple, a talented hobbyist can implement it in the hobby room: Take an auxiliary heater such as the one available for the car or yacht, mount it with a tank in a box and provide the power supply. Nakatanenga’s mobile diesel air heater is basically constructed in the same way, as are a handful of similar products whose manufacturers apparently came up with the same idea. The case described here differs from handicraft solutions in that it has an integrated structure and well thought-out details; everything looks as if it was designed for this use from the start.









Photo gallery



In the test

:



Mobile heating in the aluminum box





This also applies to some components. The first generation came onto the market three years ago and still seemed a bit improvised. After the latest revision, the boxes in different formats have given way to several versions of a robust aluminum box in the unit size 58 × 38 × 24 centimeters, the plastic canister has been replaced by a neatly processed rectangular aluminum tank with a capacity of 9.2 liters, and there is control electronics with Remote control and timer.

The uniform size serves the modular structure: The front third is always occupied by the heater itself, behind it the tank is mounted in the middle in the simplest version for 1700 euros, the entire ensemble weighs 16 kilograms without fuel. Or you can order a copy for around a hundred more with two tanks that exactly fill the entire space. In the test, we had the third version for 1905 euros, it has a leak-proof battery with 12 volts and 33 Ah capacity installed on the right and left of the tank, which are connected in parallel and make it independent of an external power supply, but drive the weight to 36 kilos .

60 to 70 hours of operation possible

Electric power is needed for the fan and the ignition, but the power consumption is kept within limits; 60 to 70 hours of operation are possible without recharging. External power is supplied via an SAE socket, for example from the car battery, and the permanently installed batteries can also be charged. A solar module with a peak of 40 watts also fits, which the provider has packed right away and which should be good for an almost endless operation until the fuel runs out. Both the second tank and the batteries can be retrofitted.

On the heater there is an electronic panel for the control, next to it a switch that can be used to activate two USB sockets hidden under a flap. The connections for the air hoses with an inner diameter of 60 millimeters are secured with screwed covers, the hoses themselves, which are available in different lengths as required, are pushed on and fastened with a ratchet mechanism. Because the box has to stay outside because of the exhaust gases, the warm air is routed with the hose to where it is needed. In addition, there are two openings as thick as a thumb for the burner’s intake and exhaust air at the front and side, they are closed with a rubber stopper – if you forget to take them out, the heating will not work.

Which brings us to operation. Fill in diesel, plug in the isolating switch and start. The functions on the display are not necessarily self-explanatory, which requires a few attempts, the box is so new that there are no instructions for use yet. But that’s why she has the remote control. The tiny part apparently comes from the car and something like that disturbs the overall impression that everything is made of one piece. Unlocking starts, locking stops the heating. Not much is happening at first, the box works like the oil burner in the cellar and has to preheat first. With a quiet ticking of the pump, a subtle hissing and powerful blowing, it then becomes pleasantly warm after a short time. The heater is the smallest from the manufacturer Autoterm, it delivers a maximum of 2 kW of heat. Feels like a good car heater, always sufficient for a tent or a small room, you have to create the access for the hose yourself. At full power, one liter of diesel is enough for about four hours.

It is also hot from the exhaust, a shame that you cannot use the waste heat outdoors. Maybe something can be placed in front of it to defrost it. For those who only need such a device temporarily: You don’t have to buy the box, Nakatanenga also lends it.