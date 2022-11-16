According to a new report by Newzoo, a company that analyzes the mobile market, the sector of mobile gaming will drop by 6.4% in the 2022producing revenues of $92.2 billion, up from $103.5 billion in 2023.

Newzoo attributes the collapse to the increase in privacy protection of users, especially from Apple, and the extremely negative economic situation. The first quarter of 2022 was quite positive, but the second quarter saw a notable decline, which was not recovered in the third quarter.

Despite these negative data, mobile gaming remains the first sector of the video game industry, capable of producing more than 50% of the potential revenues of the entire market, which have been calculated at 184.4 billion dollars.

Newzoo has noticed that the mobile market is subject to greater fluctuations than other markets, due to the more accessible entry barrier, which convexly produces less exit resistance. The mobile market experienced a huge boom during the pandemic, but now that other forms of entertainment have also become available again, it is the one that has suffered the most pronounced adverse effects.

The PC and console markets, having higher barriers to entry, are made up of a more passionate audience who are less inclined to look for other ways to pass the time.

Nevertheless. it should be noted that the mobile market produced $43 billion more in the three-year period 2020-2022 than expected before the pandemic.