A research called Good Games Don’t Die and commissioned by SuperScale – a company that helps maximize the growth of video game companies – revealed that the83% of mobile games fail within three years and 43% of projects are canceled during the development phase, before even seeing the light of day.
However, the data refers only to the US and UK markets. The research, conducted by Atomik Research, is based on 500 developers from the two nations.
There are also other data involved, such as the fact that success is achieved quickly and is difficult to overcome. 76% of games hit peak earnings in the first year and then only decline after that. Only 4% of games manage to grow and reach a maximum peak during the second year.
It is then explained that half of developers use live service systems in their games, while 38% do not publish content or updates on a regular basis. Less than half publish monthly updates. Only 5% of games receive support seven years after launch (which doesn’t surprise us, few games survive for seven years).
Do developers want to make mobile games?
These data indicate a situation that is not positive, but in reality 78% of developers prefer working on mobile games. At the same time, more than a third of respondents said that industry uncertainty “prevents them from developing new games”, while 30% believe that the current market “is too difficult to succeed”. According to SuperScale’s report, two-thirds of studios have had to make layoffs, downsizing or budget cuts.
“These are Unsettled times for the gaming industry” said Ivan Trancik, CEO and founder of SuperScale. “Many mobile game developers struggle to remain profitable in the face of challenges such as ATT, strong competition in a mature mobile market, and macroeconomic conditions such as high inflation”.
He continued: “The Good Games Don’t Die research findings are a wake-up call for the industry, a source of inspiration with hard data, providing developers and publishers with insights into how to maximize revenue from their portfolio , for both new and old games.”
