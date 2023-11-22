A research called Good Games Don’t Die and commissioned by SuperScale – a company that helps maximize the growth of video game companies – revealed that the83% of mobile games fail within three years and 43% of projects are canceled during the development phase, before even seeing the light of day.

However, the data refers only to the US and UK markets. The research, conducted by Atomik Research, is based on 500 developers from the two nations.

There are also other data involved, such as the fact that success is achieved quickly and is difficult to overcome. 76% of games hit peak earnings in the first year and then only decline after that. Only 4% of games manage to grow and reach a maximum peak during the second year.

It is then explained that half of developers use live service systems in their games, while 38% do not publish content or updates on a regular basis. Less than half publish monthly updates. Only 5% of games receive support seven years after launch (which doesn’t surprise us, few games survive for seven years).