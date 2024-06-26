Sunrise And BANDAI NAMCO Filmworks revealed today that the special themed commemorative project Mobile Fighter G Gundam will be titled “Kidō Butōden G-Gundam Gaiden: Tenchi Tengaku” and will be serialized on the official website of the series starting next year July 5th.

The announcement indicates that, unfortunately, these are stories in text format only, but it is not yet clear how exactly they will be structured. This new story is set just before the finals of thirteenth Gundam Fightthe tournament narrated in the animated series. Five mysterious Gundam appear out of nowhere and proclaim themselves the “Dark Shuffle”. We will find the director to write the story Yasuhiro Imagawa.

Mobile Fighter G Gundam It was broadcast in Japan in 1994 and is the first alternative series made after the last production of the Universal Century until that moment. Let’s see the official key visual below.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Filmworks Street Anime News Network