To this day, the Persona franchise has become one of the largest in the world, this is due to the popularity that the fifth game in the franchise generated in the 2017this when initially leaving in ps4. And now, with a couple of games on the way, some gamers are interested in trying out spinoffs or even the not-so-flashy origins of the franchise.

It has been confirmed that the company known as G-MODE will be bringing in collaboration with Atlus a game known as Megami Ibunroku Persona: Ikuu no Tou Hen. The same as in 2006 it came out exclusively for mobile phones and to this day it has not come out in any other format. But at least now it will be possible to play it in nintendoswitch.

It is worth mentioning that said game is totally based on the classic Revelations: Personso that some players will have the opportunity to try it for the first time in their lives, since today playing it original is not possible, unless it was purchased at the time to PSP. By the way, there are some problems with western players, since it is a confirmed launch only for Japan.

It does not yet have a date of arrival at the store Nintendo.

Via: Nintendo Life