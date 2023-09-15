One of the hypotheses in the field to counteract the increase in fuel prices it’s themobile excise duty. How does it work? This system means that when fuel prices exceed a certain threshold, the extra VAT collections are used to reduce excise duties. This measure would have a horizontal impact on everyone vehicle drivers, regardless of incomeincluding commuter workers and students who use their vehicle intensively.

What is mobile excise duty?

The mobile excise duty mechanism is a provision provided for by Meloni government directly into the Fuel Decree, in article 2. This provision modified paragraphs 290 and 291 of article 1 of Law no. 244/07, which was introduced by Prodi government to address increases in oil prices. The objective of this system is to allow the Government to reduce part of the taxes due on petrol, methane, gas and LPG in the event that prices at the distributor exceed certain pre-established thresholds.

In the event of an increase in fuel prices above a certain threshold, the mobile excise duty system may be triggered

The distinctive feature of the mobile excise tax is that it cuts taxes occurs only when prices exceed these thresholdsnot when they are below them.

The name “movable excise duty” comes from the fact that the amount of taxes becomes variable and changes based on fluctuations in fuel prices, following an inverse mechanism. However, if prices fall below the established thresholds, the tax will return to its original value.

Mobile excise tax how it works, when it arrives

Discounts resulting from the mobile excise tax will be compensated by increased VAT revenue, generated by the increase in fuel prices. In practice, this means that the excise duty decrease comes financed directly from VAT revenues generated by the increase in fuel prices. The Government establishes a maximum threshold for the price of fuel through the Economic-Financial Planning Document (DEF).

The excise duty cut would be financed by the increased VAT revenue generated by the price increase

The mobile excise duty mechanism provides for the reduction of taxes when the price of diesel and petrol exceeds average price of the previous two monthsalways based on the data indicated in the DEF as a reference point.

No to cutting excise duties

In the event of an increase in the cost of fuel, compared to 2022, an increase is excluded general cut in excise duties on fuel since it would be a measure that would also benefit high-income people and would have a significantly higher cost, estimated at least 13 billion euros.

Increase in fuel prices, what are the real causes? The newsauto investigation of 2022

The Government’s limited resources are therefore directed towards lower income groups to deal with the current situation. In this regard, in addition to the mobile excise duty system, the hypothesis of a petrol bonus for families with an ISEE of less than 25,000 euros.

