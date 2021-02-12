A woman with a dollar in hand lines up to get on the bus. The driver collects and gives in exchange a wad of eroded bolivar notes, the currency of Venezuela, which seem doomed to become extinct. The operation is repeated over and over again.

“We have become exchange houses,” Marcelo Morett told AFP while driving his bus in Caracas.

Given the difficulty of finding cash from the scarce local currency, the bolivar, with bills dissolved by hyperinflation and violent and constant depreciation, carriers pay around 30% less than official quotes of the green ticket.

Passengers receive 1.3 million bolivars for a dollar, paying about 10 trips (150,000 bolivars each).

If they went to the banks they would have to stand in long lines for just 400,000 bolivars, the top that these institutions deliver at the box office, while the vast majority of ATMs are out of service.

“Only enough for the passage in the vans … It is the only thing that is enough,” says Lisbeth Leal, a 39-year-old accountant, after queuing at a public bank.

Drivers, meanwhile, find a way to avoid having to stop for lack of means of payment and at the same time acquire dollars under favorable conditions.

Transportation is mostly private in Venezuela, with drivers grouped in cooperatives that function as lines.

And it is the only sector that still uses bolivars in cash on a daily basis.

Abysmal devaluation

The highest denomination bill, 50,000 bolivars, is equivalent to just three cents on the dollar in an economy that has completed seven consecutive years of recession. In this context, Venezuelans took refuge in the dollar despite the exchange control in force since 2003 – made more flexible in recent months – as well as in the Colombian peso and the Brazilian real in border areas.

At the same time that informal dollarization, which the socialist president Nicolás Maduro described as an “escape valve”, the business has been forced to use exclusively electronic mechanisms to collect in bolivars, even for small operations such as buying a simple loaf of bread.

Marcelo fears that sooner or later the lack of cash will make it impossible to work behind the wheel of a bus as he has done for three decades: “Every time (the price of the dollar rises) you have to give more bolivars.”

The bolivar has depreciated by 38.14% only so far in 2021, after lose 95.7% of its value in 2020.

The buses of routes between cities charge in bolivars with dataphones, digital transfers through cell phones and other digital alternatives; But using these channels is unfeasible in congested urban transport, with a high flow of passengers despite the covid-19 pandemic.

Typing the numbers of identity documents and passwords of hundreds of users a day, Marcelo points out, would collapse the stops.

Digital payments

Maduro, who promotes the “total digitization” of payments in Venezuela, promised carriers magnetic card systems that pass through a reader for payments, but that option is far from being massive.

“Digitizing payments doesn’t solve anything,” economist Jesús Casique explained to AFP.

“The root problem remains: the Central Bank continues to monetize the deficit and the government, instead of correcting the imbalances in the economy, exacerbates them.”

The current 50,000 bill was launched in 2019 and was already born behind, as it was equivalent to 8 dollars.

A year earlier, Maduro promoted a currency reconversion that eliminated five zeros from the bolivar and, with it, brought new families of coins and bills onto the street. His predecessor, Hugo Chávez, had made another conversion in 2008, subtracting three zeros.

Casique believes that a new one is imminent.

65.9% of commercial transactions in Venezuela are made in dollars, but half the population does not have regular access to the greenback, according to the private firm Ecoanalítica.

The phenomenon, Casique warns, opens social gaps. “Many are excluded (…). Some (with dollarization) make it easier to pay for a market, but others are rummaging through the garbage to find what to eat,” he says.

Four out of every five Venezuelans do not have enough income to cover their diet, according to a study of the main universities in the country.

“There are passengers who are applying bartering (…), they give you a kilo of rice and you charge the ticket and you give them the difference,” says Marcelo.

