Recharging an electric car becomes even easier even in the busiest ski resorts during the winter where it could be more complicated to fill up on energy and plan a trip. Enel X Way and E-GAP have signed an agreement to bring the on-demand mobile top-up service in some of the most popular urban centres: in Canazei, until 7 February, and in Madonna di Campiglio, from 8 to 28 February, it will be possible to take advantage of the first urban, mobile and on-demand fast charging service in Europe, also through the app of Enel X Way, with this mobile network which will thus complement the Enel X Way charging infrastructure present in the area.

The initiative is part of a wider partnership which also provides, among other things, the possibility for Enel X Way customers to receive a voucher worth 30 euros which will entitle them to mobile recharge of their electric cars in the five cities Italian (Milan, Rome, Bologna, Turin, Brescia) where the E-GAP service is present. “Today we are implementing the partnership with E-GAP, enriching the charging experience of our customers who, to fill up with energy, will be able to count on the network of charging points present throughout the country and on the on-demand service” he has declared Riccardo Amoroso, Head of Marketing and Sales Enel X Way. “After this summer’s success in Liguria and Tuscany, we have chosen two of the most important ski destinations in the country, Canazei and Madonna di Campiglio, to replicate the initiative by offering electric drivers the opportunity to book E-GAP vans directly on the new Enel X Way app to take advantage of fast charging in just a few minutes in the place where you are with your car”.

“After the success of the partnership last August at Argentario and Santa Margherita Ligure, we have decided to further consolidate the agreement with Enel X Way by making our mobile top-up service also available to customers of two of the most popular ski destinations in Italy ” comment Luca Fontanelli, Europe General Manager and Italy CEO of E-GAP. “In a very complex phase for the automotive sector, we are convinced that the transition to electric mobility is now a topic of the present and no longer of the future, we therefore believe that cooperation between operators in the sector is increasingly important to guarantee those who have chosen to use an electric car the maximum convenience of recharging and to encourage those who still have hesitations to choose the transition to sustainable mobility”.