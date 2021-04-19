Samsung has taken a step forward and has decided to take the security of its mobile devices to a new dimension. He knows that the use of mobile phones and tablets has increased in the last year due to the confinement. It also knows that cyberattacks have exploded and that these devices and their owners’ data have been targeted. For this reason, it has decided to extend to a minimum of four years the regular security updates that users of all Galaxy products, mobiles and tablets, will receive after the launch of these devices. The extension of this protection will mean greater peace of mind for the people who use them in their communications.

“Our top priority at Samsung is to provide the safest mobile experience for our users. We are committed to protecting Galaxy devices for longer, so that everything that needs to be kept protected is protected ”, says David Alonso, director of the Business Area of ​​Samsung Iberia.

Samsung’s leadership in security matters responds to comprehensive planning that offers end-to-end protection. That is, from the time a new product is planned until it goes on the market. It is one of the advantages of designing and developing your own products, software and services.

Warranties are built into each and every layer, from chip to applications. Some examples are the Samsung Knox security platform, the latest addition, Knox Vault, a combination of three elements: secure processor, secure memory, and software Integrated, to protect user data against physical attacks, using a next generation eSE, S3K250AF, Common Criteria EAL 5+ certified.

The certification of the National Cryptological Center, attached to the CNI, corroborates our commitment to privacy for companies, institutions and citizens David Alonso, director of the Business Area of ​​Samsung Iberia

The multinational has not developed this work alone. The importance it has attached to security has led it to promote intense collaboration. On the one hand, with partners in operating systems and chips. And, on the other, with more than 200 operators around the world to guarantee that the millions of Galaxy devices, more than 130 models, receive their security patches.

This philosophy based on openness and collaboration has led him to establish security standards with more than a thousand partners for all Android devices. This includes the first-of-its-kind security upgrade program – done in 2015 – and partnering with the broader security research community to ensure consumers have the most secure mobile experience possible.

Alliance of multinationals

The result of this commitment to achieve the digital transformation of businesses is its joining the Android Enterprise program, directed by Google, and whose objective is to facilitate the integration of mobile solutions in their operations for companies. The confluence of the efforts of both companies is intended to maintain productivity, protect workers and offer flexibility. “With this program, we are making it even easier for business customers to create a mobile experience that protects employees, keeps them engaged, and improves operational efficiency by meeting and exceeding Google’s security, productivity and flexibility standards,” said David. Alonso.

A decade of joint effort by Samsung and Android has resulted in the alliance between Android Enterprise and the Samsung Knox platform for businesses, offering an experience to Android customers seeking Samsung’s advanced capabilities in security and management of devices.

Similarly, the synchronization of mobile device enrollment services (Android zero-touch and Knox Mobile Enrollment) means a variety of capabilities for business customers that help optimize the employee onboarding experience and device redeployment. “Samsung’s participation in the program ensures that Google customers have access to devices that offer exceptional security, efficiency and productivity,” explains David Still, managing director of Android Enterprise.

Samsung is able to deliver the best possible results to its business customers, exceeding the requirements of hardware and of software that Google establishes for the companies it works with. These include additional advanced security features that Samsung adds, such as Double Layer Data at Rest (DualDAR) encryption to protect sensitive data against attacks by cybercriminals.