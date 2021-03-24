A mobile cran left the road and tumbled 20 meters down a steep embankment within the municipality of Torrox yesterday.

The accident took place around 13.30h on a rural lane known as the Granada Lane in the Payment of the River of Torrox area which runs beside the river, about two kilometers from the town itself.

Th 53-year-old driver, a resident of Vélez-Málaga, was seriously injured with multiple fractures. It appears that he jumped from the cab when the track beneath the heavy vehicle began to give. He was taken to the Regional Hospital of the Axarquía

The rescue operation involved three Local Police units, medical staff from the Torrox medical center, fire-service units from Nerja and Vélez-Málaga, as well as the Guardia Civil.

The said lane will remain closed until it is possible to repair the damage caused to it.

(News: Torrox, Axarquia, Costa del Sol, Malaga, Andalucia – Photo: South)