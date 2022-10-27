Ras Al Khaimah Hospital launched the first mobile medical clinic of its kind in the Northern Emirates, with the aim of promoting community awareness, ensuring the provision of high-quality health care, focusing on meeting diverse health care requirements, and featuring advanced world-class equipment and facilities, and providing its services under the supervision of a specialized medical team.

The Executive Director of the hospital, Dr. Reda Siddiqi, said that the hospital launched the mobile clinic, which is intended to meet the basic needs of these groups, in addition to providing support and guidance to meet the most complex health care needs. The mobile clinic contains a reception section, a waiting section, a consultation room, and a room for treatments and procedures. Medical Center, to provide and facilitate access to primary health care, as well as provide first aid services, general medical consultations, vaccination, diagnostic and preventive examinations for chronic diseases, and collection of “Covid-19” samples. He added that the mobile clinic was provided with the necessary equipment to provide simple medical services, such as dressing wounds, injections, and intravenous medications, as well as collecting samples and prescribing medications. He added that all basic types of insurance are accepted in the clinic, and the highest levels of infection control procedures and “Covid-19” prevention protocols are applied, to ensure the utmost safety for patients.