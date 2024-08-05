Ten years ago, the Israeli army’s rearguard command – in charge of giving instructions to the civilian population in the event of war or natural disaster, following the missiles that Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein launched against the country in the Gulf War – agreed to create a system to send alerts to mobile phones in an area, without the need to have an application downloaded or have coverage, as in other countries. This Sunday, at last, it has activated it in test mode. This occurs in a country at maximum tension due to the retaliation, announced by Iran and its allies, for the double murder last week of the number two of the Lebanese militia Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, in his fiefdom of Beirut and of the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniya, in the heart of Tehran. Israel only recognizes the first; but very few doubt its authorship of the second.

The system — which will not replace the app that Israelis (especially in areas near Gaza, Lebanon or Syria) use to receive alerts of incoming rockets and drones — is one of the preparations for the “single-issue” (along with the national Olympic medal table) that the Israeli street and media have turned into retaliation.Kulanu mehakim” (We are all waiting) is one of the most common Hebrew phrases heard since the weekend, while anger at the lack of information is spreading in WhatsApp groups, conversations and open microphones on the radio. The army has kept its instructions to the population intact and calls for calm: it will immediately notify them as soon as they change.

On Saturday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said the response would be “severe and at the appropriate time, place and manner.” On Monday, amid race-to-the-clock efforts to prevent what seems inevitable, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said he wants “stability” in the region, not open war, but that “this will only come by punishing the aggressor and creating deterrence against the Zionist regime’s adventurism,” referring to Israel.

The intelligence services of Israel and the United States believe that the attack will be imminent, although Tehran may play fair with the social and economic impact of uncertainty and prolong the wait. Many airlines have cancelled their routes to Tel Aviv and Beirut, including Iberia and Air Europa. They believe that it will last a few days and that allies such as Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen or friendly militias in Iraq and Syria will participate at the same time. Washington has reinforced its military presence in the region and has asked that there be no “doubts” about its role on the Israeli side in the event of an attack. The United States also believes that it will focus on military bases and strategic points in the north of the country, although it does not rule out that Tel Aviv will end up among the targets, due to the symbolic balance in deterrence, after the attacks in Tehran and Beirut.

The country’s third largest city, Haifa, is a nail-biter. Not only because it is 40 kilometres from Lebanon and has been featured in speeches by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, but also because it is home to the country’s most important port. Last June, Hezbollah made a splash by releasing images of the strategic location. They were captured by one of its drones, which managed to cross into Israel and return without being shot down. A clear message: just as we can send a drone to film, we can send another one with explosives. The mayor, Yona Yahav, admitted last month that he expected the population (about 280,000 people) to remain “at least four days at a time” in bomb shelters and parking lots.

Its inhabitants, however, seem more resigned than nervous. The city council has installed doors that can be opened by remote control in the 110 public shelters, in which the Palestinian minority (around 15% of the city’s population) feels discriminated against, distributed by neighbourhood. It did so shortly after 8 October 2023, when Hezbollah launched its first rocket against Israel, following the contagion effect of the massive Hamas attack and the first Israeli air strikes in Gaza. Rambam, the main hospital in the area, has converted part of the underground car park into an emergency unit in which it can deploy more than 2,000 beds in 72 hours.

A document that the army has sent to mayors in the north of the country speaks of the possibility of three days of power cuts in some localities, water supply failures, mobile network outages for up to 24 hours and landline outages for up to eight hours.

Water shortage in supermarkets

That is why supermarket shelves for 1.5-litre bottles of water are empty. The more forward-thinking people snapped them up days ago, along with flashlights, electric batteries and canned food. Or in April, when another Iranian announcement of retaliation – this time for the murder of seven members of the Revolutionary Guard, no less, in an Iranian consular building in Damascus – led many to stock up, just in case. What happened was more symbolic for the history books of the Middle East (the first attack by Iran from its territory on Israel since its creation in 1948, with some 300 missiles and drones) than dangerous, since it had warned of the attack and practically broadcast it. Israel and its allies the United States, the United Kingdom, Jordan and France intercepted 99% of the projectiles.

Unlike then, it is assumed that this time the response will be less measured, in a balance between not causing an open war but calming the thirst for revenge. All this is happening with the feeling that the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is more interested in stretching out the situation as much as possible, with the US in the middle of an electoral cycle and its president, Joe Biden, with his months in the White House numbered.

