It has four uniquely positioned wheels, which move optimally and independently with a low and flat body – it is the main feature of the new MobED, the hi-tech platform developed by Hyundai that uses cutting-edge robotic technologies. Equipped with an innovative design and an independent suspension that allows it to move through complex urban environments by freely adjusting its wheelbase and steering angles, the new small mobility platform presented by the Korean car manufacturer will make its global debut at CES 2022, where the brand will unveil its vision of the robotics of the future.

Among the innovative technologies that equip this platform stand out an advanced “Eccentric Wheel” transmission and the high-tech steering, braking and altitude control systems: three motors mounted on each wheel provide power and steering precision to the wheels while also controlling overall body posture. The intelligent arrangement of each wheel with an individual power and steering control system allows rotation on the spot and omnidirectional movement: the posture control system based on original mechanisms stabilizes the attitude of the body, adjusting the height of each rotates according to ground conditions, while MobED’s 12 ″ tires further help absorb shock and vibration. The size of the new Hyundai factory platform read 67 cm in length, 60 cm in width and 33 cm in height, all concentrated in a weight of 50 kg.

The maximum speed of the platform is 30 km / h, and it allows about 4 hours of driving on a single charge with one battery capacity of 2 kWh. “We have developed the MobED platform for push the limits of current driving robots and service for interiors, while maximizing its usability in cities and significantly improving the overall mobility of the platform – commented Dong Jin Hyun, Head of Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab – We are also looking forward to assess how potential MobED users will further expand their needs and use of this type of technology. “