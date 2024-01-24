The first month of the year brought another fashion trend to social networks. The girls, who recently tried on the images of “typical Slavs” and attracted subscribers with the aesthetics of “quiet luxury”, chose unexpected idols – the heroines of the cult crime cinema Carmela Soprano and Constance Corleone. Now leopard print coats, gold jewelry, disheveled hair and yesterday's makeup are all that a woman crime boss needs, even if she was born in 2005. Where did the trend called Mob Wife (“mafioso’s wife”) come from and why did it force young girls to rewatch old films? Lenta.ru looked into it.

Why did it become fashionable to dress like a mafia wife?

The popularity of the Mob Wife trend is associated with the cult TV series “The Sopranos,” which first aired in January 1999 and talked about the family of mafia boss Tony Soprano. A crime boss from New Jersey tried to balance between the demands of a criminal organization and his personal life, which led to panic attacks. To celebrate the film's 25th anniversary, HBO created an official The Sopranos TikTok account, where it posted 25-second videos of all 86 episodes. The short videos went viral, and zoomers became interested in the series – although many of them had not yet been born at the time it was released.

The heroine of the series “The Sopranos” Adriana La Cerva Frame: TV series “The Sopranos”

180 million Videos with the hashtag mobwives gained views on TikTok

Juliet Polcha, costume designer for The Sopranos, describes the renewed interest in Carmela Soprano's (Tony Soprano's wife) style as “flattering but confusing.” While working on the image of the heroine of the series, Polcha spent time in shopping centers in New Jersey, watching shoppers, and not the real wives of the mafia. The artist herself considers Carmela a “provincial nouveau riche housewife.”

She did not have the sophistication of a wealthy person, but she had money. It was 1999 and fashion had a theme. It was very important that outfits, jewelry, manicure and hairstyle matched each other Juliet Polchacostume designer for The Sopranos

Italian-American writer Sarah Arcuri, whose family from Sicily now lives in New Jersey, says her mother and grandmother instilled a similar style in her since childhood. On TikTok, the woman has earned the moniker CEO of Aesthetics Mob Wife thanks to her video tutorials on how to create the appropriate look. “It’s flattering that now people want to dress like us. After all, the mafia wife aesthetic is yet another definition of 80s glamor.” comments she.

What does a typical mafia wife look like?

The husband of such a woman is a bandit who made his fortune through illegal means. But that doesn't matter to her. She is spectacular and a little vulgar, and most importantly, she is not used to hiding the fact that she is very rich. Therefore, the mafioso’s wife loves to flaunt her enviable position and demonstrates it in every possible way with the help of her appearance.

TikTok's “mob wives” wear fur coats, coats and capes made of fur and leather. These outerwear are usually decorated with an animal print, usually leopard print. Followers of the trend prefer black outfits consisting of an extremely short skirt, high heeled boots and sunglasses – regardless of the time of year or day. Their accessories must certainly be gold – and the more of them, the better.

On shopping platform Depop, searches for leopard print clothing are up 213 percent and gold hoop earrings are up 70 percent.

Mob Wife's hairstyle is fluffy and high, and her makeup is sloppy, as if it was yesterday. It features a defined, dark lip line with brown or red lipstick, smoky eyes and heavy mascara. And the manicure should be classic: red polish or French polish will do.

Carmela Soprano and Adriana La Cerva from The Sopranos, Constance Connie Corleone from The Godfather, Karen Hill from Goodfellas, Elvira Hancock from Scarface and Rosalyn Rosenfeld from American Hustle are typical Mobs. Wives

Trendsetters Mob Wife

The trend even reached the director of the film trilogy “The Godfather,” 84-year-old Francis Ford Coppola. On your Instagram account (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned) he posted a photo of his sister Talia Shire wearing a diamond necklace as Connie Corleone, as well as actress Diane Keaton wearing a pearl necklace as Kay from The Godfather. “I heard the ‘mob wife aesthetic’ is coming back…” he captioned his post.

But the spotlight isn't just on fictional characters. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of convicted murderer and Gambino crime family boss John Gotti, is considered one of the style trendsetters. On social networks, the woman shows pictures in which she is depicted in flashy clothes and with long tousled blond hair – in the manner of Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace. Also at the peak of popularity is Renee Graziano, the daughter of former Bonanno clan advisor Anthony Graziano.

The heroine of the film “Scarface” Elvira Hancock Frame: the film “Scarface”

And Nunzia Giuliano, the daughter of 1980s crime boss Carmine Giuliano, even took advantage of this trend by releasing a perfume in honor of her father. The first batch, called O Lio (an abbreviation of his nickname O Lione), was released in mid-January and sold out in a matter of days. “By buying this fragrance, you show respect to my father, because he showed respect to you,” Giuliano told her 15 thousand subscribers.

“It takes a lot of effort to be a mafia wife,” speaks Mafia Women author Claire Longrigg, pointing out that such women used their appearance as a symbol of power. – You can't show weakness. It's bold and bold, and it's all part of the cover-up.”