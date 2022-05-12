The new trailer for Season 3 of Mob Psycho 100 is available, and not only that, the producers have revealed when the release date: in October. The video also has English subtitles, unfortunately there don’t seem to be those in Italian. But it is important see it because it is possible to see other cast members who will arrive during this new Season.

In the director’s chair for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 you will see Takahiro Hasui, this is because Yuzuru Tachikawa, who was in charge of directing in the seasons races will have the role of executive director. But as for other staff members, you will also see them again in this new Season 3 of Mob Psycho 100, of which you can see the trailer announcing the release date at this link or above.

Who are the staff members who will return to their roles?

Hiroshi Seko : screenwriter

: screenwriter Yoshimichi Kameda : character designer

: character designer Kazuhiro Kobayashi : sound director

: sound director Ryo Kono : artistic director

: artistic director Shihoko Nakayama : color designer

: color designer Mayuku Fukumoto : photography director

: photography director Kiyoshi Hirose : video editor

: video editor Kenji Kawai: composer for the soundtrack

The production studio will also remain the same: Bones. So in the end the different role will only be that of director. It will be curious to see how this change will impact the style of the animated series.

As for the cast, here is the character who will be played and the respective voice actor:

Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama : Setsuo Ito

: Setsuo Ito Arataka Reigen : Takahiro Sakurai

: Takahiro Sakurai Ekubo : Akio Ohtsuka

: Akio Ohtsuka Ritsu Kageyama : Miyu Irino

: Miyu Irino Teruki Hanazama : Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Serizawa : Takanori Hoshino

: Takanori Hoshino Tome Kurata : Atsumi Tanezaki

: Atsumi Tanezaki Tsubomi : Uki Satake

: Uki Satake Ishi Mezato : Ayumi Fujimura

: Ayumi Fujimura Musashi Goda : Toshihiko Seki

: Toshihiko Seki Tenga Onigawara: Yoshimasa Hosoya

The series is about a middle school student, Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama, il which has psychic powers that would explode in case they reach a certain threshold. This forces the young boy to keep everything inside himself, since if he gets too carried away by what he feels, it would lose control. And his nickname was born from his desire to hold back and be a “nobody”: Mobwhich comes directly from the gaming world and represents those unimportant characters or minor enemies.