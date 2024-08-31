Essam El Sayed (Abu Dhabi)

Yas Horse Racing Management horses owned by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, excelled in the Breeders’ Challenge for three-year-old purebred Arabian fillies and colts, held at the L’Astès Passion d’Arcachon racecourse in France.

The colt “Moataz”, owned by Yas Horse Racing Management, under the supervision of Thomas Dumelo and led by Guillaume Good Guy, fulfilled the hopes pinned on him when he was able to win the “Breeders’ Challenge” race for purebred French Arabian horses for colts aged only 3 years, in the second category, over a distance of 2000 metres, with a prize of 50 thousand euros.

“Moataz” and his stable mate, the colt “Maqbool”, under the supervision of Thomas Dumelo and the leadership of Alex Boschin, were a source of pride for Yas Horses for Horse Racing Management, after they took first and second place ahead of a group of famous and strong horses that competed fiercely.

“Moataz”, son of “Manjaz”, and the mare “Rakha”, succeeded in imposing himself strongly and outperforming “Maqbool” by 1.5 lengths, recording a time of 2:13:94 minutes, while “Al-Mubahir” came in third place for Khalifa bin Shuail Al Kuwari, under the supervision of Thomas Fourcy, and the leadership of Lucas Delizier.

After an exciting and suspenseful interval, the filly “Walaa” of Yas Horse Racing Management, supervised by Thomas Dumelo and led by Alex Bouchen, came in second place by a length behind the filly “Intisar Du Monlau” of Mubarak Ali Al Nuaimi, in the “Breeders’ Challenge” race for purebred French Arabian horses for fillies aged only 3 years, in the second category, over a distance of 2000 metres, with a prize of 50 thousand euros.