The new game he’s working on Peter Molyneux at 22Cans it’s called MOATlet’s assume a code name, e will be set in Albion.

This would seem to suggest possible links with the kingdom of the same name which is the backdrop to the trilogy Fable, of which he was the creator. However, it is worth noting that “Albion” is also the ancient name of Great Britain, so it could actually be a completely new setting unrelated to that of the Microsoft-owned franchise.

The project was mentioned by Molyneux in announcing his new blog in which he will talk about his “crazy” way of creating video games, proposing over time as examples the various steps that will lead to the creation of MOAT.

“It may be a decision I’ll regret, but I’m starting a regular blog about the crazy way I design games; in particular a new game set in the land of Albion called MOAT. Along the way I’ll look back at the development of Fable, Black & White etc .”.