The new game he’s working on Peter Molyneux at 22Cans it’s called MOATlet’s assume a code name, e will be set in Albion.
This would seem to suggest possible links with the kingdom of the same name which is the backdrop to the trilogy Fable, of which he was the creator. However, it is worth noting that “Albion” is also the ancient name of Great Britain, so it could actually be a completely new setting unrelated to that of the Microsoft-owned franchise.
The project was mentioned by Molyneux in announcing his new blog in which he will talk about his “crazy” way of creating video games, proposing over time as examples the various steps that will lead to the creation of MOAT.
“It may be a decision I’ll regret, but I’m starting a regular blog about the crazy way I design games; in particular a new game set in the land of Albion called MOAT. Along the way I’ll look back at the development of Fable, Black & White etc .”.
MOAT will be something completely different from Legacy
Molyneux revealed that he was working on a new game for PC and console during an interview with GameReactor in September.
For the occasion he explained that this is the first title in which he has written the code himself since the days of Black & White and that the work, or at least the pre-production phase, began five years ago. From his words it would seem that MOAT will embody some elements of Molyneux’s previous works such as Fable, Dungeon Keeper and Black & White. In short, it is a very different project compared to his last work, Legacy, a management software based on NFTs and cryptocurrencies.
For the moment no further details have been disclosed, but in the meantime you can read our special dedicated to Peter Molyneux and his career.
Update: we changed the news because Molyneux actually didn’t specify whether MOAT’s Albion will be the same as Fable’s or not. In fact, the term is also the ancient name of Great Britain and therefore could refer to a completely different setting.
