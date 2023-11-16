Dwayne Johnsonalso known as ‘The Rock’, confirmed the making of a live action of ‘Moana’, a project in which he will participate and where he will play Maui, the same character he lent his voice to in the animated film. The former wrestler made this revelation during an interview in ‘The Tonight Show’with Jimmy Fallon, who told him to give an update on it, after the same actor announced, in April of this year, the possibility of an adaptation.

For now, it is unknown if the other actors in the original 2016 film will play their own characters, however, Dwayne Johnson He was responsible for revealing some more details, which we will tell you in this note.

What did Dwayne Johnson say about the live action ‘Moana’?

The actor of famous productions such as ‘Fast and Furious’, ‘A Spy and a Half’, ‘Jumanji’, ‘Baywatch’, among others, indicated that his next project would be the live action adaptation of ‘Moana’and then delight the audience with an improvised version of ‘You’re welcome’, a song he sings Maui in the film.

“The next project I will be filming is a live action version of ‘Moana’. I will be Maui from real life. Thank you guys so much, I’m really excited about this. “It’s a way to pay tribute to my Polynesian heritage and culture, as well as an incredible story that resonates around the world, especially among young girls,” ‘The Rock’ revealed to Jimmy Fallon.

With this news, the adaptation of ‘Moana’ is already a reality after, in April 2023, both Johnson and Bob IgerCEO of disneyannounced this project, which had to be paralyzed due to the strike of writers and actors that affected the entire Hollywood film industry.

Who else will participate in the live action of ‘Moana’?

For now, Johnson is the only one who will repeat his role in the adaptation, since Auli’i Cravalhowho lent her voice to Moana, indicated that she will not reprise the role, but that she will participate as an executive producer.

On the other hand, the actor with Samoan roots indicated who will be in charge of directing this new production. “Tommy Kail will direct it. He directed ‘Hamilton’, the incredible ‘Hamilton’. Is incredible. And well, I must say that the one who returns to do all the music for ‘Moana’ is Lin-Manuel Miranda. It’s incredible, man, I can’t wait,” concluded the former WWE wrestler.

When does the live action ‘Moana’ premiere?

The live action, for now, is scheduled to premiere on June 27, 2025. Although this date has already been confirmed, it will be subject to change if things happen outside the production of the film.

