In 2016 a movie arrived that became a trend, we are talking about neither more nor less than Moanathe one that wanted to replicate the success achieved by Frozen, and although it did not have the same boom, at least the songs have remained for the posterity of the fans. For that reason, no time was wasted and they got to work on the next project, which was first going to take the form of a series for the streaming platform disneybut in the end it has had a completely different destiny.

The announcement was made through the last financial meeting of the mouse company, in which the sequel was surprisingly confirmed, and the most striking thing is that a teaser has also been released in which we can see the protagonist having few interactions, but demonstrating that there is already considerable progress in animation.

Here you can see it:

No more information has been given regarding what this film is going to be about, but the return of iconic characters is expected in addition to Moanathat includes his god friend called Maui and some other secondary characters that appeared in the original. For its part, it is quite striking that there is already a release date, and this is the next November 27something that had not been contemplated by anyone.

Here is the description we have in the official trailer:

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical, “Moana 2,” takes audiences on an expansive new journey with Moana, Maui and a new crew of unlikely sailors. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must travel to the distant seas of Oceania and dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure the likes of which she has never faced before. Directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina, “Moana 2” opens in theaters on December 27. November 2024.

Remember that you can now see the first installment in Disney+.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: Many did not expect this revelation from Disney, but they will surely appreciate it because the film was very popular at the time due to the songs. So it will be worth waiting until November to have a new repertoire that people will learn instantly.