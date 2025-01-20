If 2023 was a year to forget for Disney with huge box office failures of his most expensive blockbusters, last year’s releases have given him a great injection of relief. Three of his films have been the highest grossing of 2024 and also exceeded 1,000 million dollars at a global level, starting with Inside out 2 from Pixar with 1,698.8 million, Deadpool and Wolverine from Marvel with 1,338 and, now, with Moana 2 managing to reach 1,012.2 last weekend.

2023 losses were counted for hundreds of millions and they shook the empire of Uncle Walt’s company due to the failure of two of his Marvel blockbusters, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvelsthe return of Indiana Jones with the dial of destinythe animated film Wish: The power of wishes or even the live-action of The little mermaid that did not perform as expected.

But the last exercise has been round. Moana 2 It premiered in our theaters on November 29, and in the United States on the 27th, and since then it is still in the top 10 as the sixth highest grosser in the United States and Canada with 6 million or seventh in Spanish cinemas.

And it was in its eighth weekend when it managed to overcome the 1,000 million barrier, of which 445.1 (44 percent) correspond to the North American domestic market and 567.1 to the collection of the rest of the countries. A level that 56 feature films have achieved so far. and in which only six of them have also managed to exceed no less than 2,000 million, Avatar (2,023.3), Avengers: Endgame (2,799.4), Avatar: The Sense of Water (2,320.2), Titanic (2,264.7), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2,071.3) and Avengers: Infinity War (2,052.4).

