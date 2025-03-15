There is less than a month for Holy Week and throughout Spain, brotherhoods and faithful are already preparing all the details for processions. A primary element are The posters.

But as is usually the case, these plastic works are not everyone’s pleasure, they unleash controversy, especially social networks. This year, which seems that it is the most controversial is that of the Holy Week of Girona.

The poster, issued by the Girona Board of Brotherhood A man with beard (Jesus Christ?), A lamb and a silver lion.

The sign of the poster has not gone unnoticed by social networks users, such as X, who have thrown guasa to define it. “Disgusted granitic mufasa for some reasonJesus Christ Chad Bitcoiner, Rapado Rapado mutant baffled returns your look, nuclear sunset, clouds denser than oil, Girona inhabiting a magical perspective. Legendary poster, “says a user.

“I have seen ugly things in life, unpleasant, but few as grotesque as this, say that It is uglier than a sintaking into account the semantic field, it does not seem exaggerated, “says another.

“Have you murdered all the designers of Girona?”another wonders. Some tweeters have wanted to see in The lion king or in The Oz Wizard The inspiration of the poster, whatever, has become famous.