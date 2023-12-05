The number of UNRWA staff members who have lost their lives following Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since 7 October has risen to 130. This was announced by the High Representative of the United Nations Agency responsible for assisting Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini. ”Among the countless civilians, women, children involved in this war, 130 UNRWA colleagues were also killed. No one is spared, a devastating and endless human tragedy,” Lazzarini wrote in a tweet.