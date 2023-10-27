It is the first formal UN response to hostilities since the October 7 Hamas terror attacks, after the Security Council failed on four occasions to reach consensus on any action.

The Jordanian resolution that was adopted does not specifically mention Hamas. The Canadian amendment condemning the Palestinian group was rejected.

The resolution calls for an “immediate and lasting humanitarian truce” and calls on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and the “continuous, sufficient and unhindered” provision of essential supplies and services to the Gaza Strip. The resolution calls for the “immediate and unconditional release” of all civilians held captive.