Three Palestinians were shot and killed by Israeli soldiers during a firefight in the West Bank. Palestinians opened fire on soldiers at a military post west of the city of Nablus during the night, according to a statement from the Israeli army. Israeli forces then “responded with live fire”.

Read also

An army spokesman confirmed that the three men were killed in the crash. A fourth armed person surrendered and was arrested, according to the army statement, while the military seized three rifles, a pistol and ammunition from the four Palestinians.

Since the beginning of the year, 81 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with the Israeli army or while carrying out their own attacks. During the same period, 13 Israelis and one Ukrainian woman died in Palestinian attacks.