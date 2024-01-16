The war in the Middle East continues to expand: during the night Iran claimed responsibility for launching several raids against Israeli targets in northern Iraq, following the killing in Damascus of the Pasdaran general Sayyed Razi Mousavi, and the self-styled Islamic state in Syria, which had claimed responsibility for the double attack in Kerman. The news was confirmed in two different press releases from the Revolutionary Guards, cited also from the official news agency Irna.

The attacks are part of the ongoing escalation in the Middle East following the brutal attacks carried out last October 7 in Israel by Hamas, which cost the lives of 1,200 people, and the violent military reaction of the Jewish State against the Gaza Strip, where over 23 thousand Palestinians died. Tehran's support for Hamas and to the Islamic Jihad in Palestine, authors of the attacks at the origin of the current phase of the conflict, to the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollahengaged in a campaign of rocket attacks against Israel, and the Yemeni armed group Houthiswhich to put pressure on Tel Aviv threatens free navigation in the Red Sea, has inflamed the region with missile raids, targeted assassinations and attacks also recorded in Syria and Iraq.

The raid in Iraq

The first attack, condemned by the US and both by the Kurdish regional authorities and by the national government of Baghdad as a violation of Iraq's sovereignty, hit Erbil, the capital of autonomous Kurdistan. “In response to the recent atrocities of the Zionist regime, which resulted in the killing of Guards and Resistance Axis commanders, one of the main Mossad espionage headquarters in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq was destroyed with ballistic missiles,” law in Note spread by the Pasdaran, according to which the raid hit “three bases” of Israeli intelligence in Iraq. So far Tel Aviv has not commented on the news.

According to the Kurdish regional government, however, the attacks hit a residential area, killing at least 4 civilians and wounding six others. The former vice-president of the Kurdish regional parliament, Hemin Hawrami, has confirmed on The Iranian attack reportedly hit his house, as well as the home of a senior official and a Kurdish intelligence base in Erbil. Not only that: according to the broadcasters ABC And Sky Newssome drones would have been shot down near the city airport, where air traffic has been suspended and where a US troop base is located, while a rocket would have fallen near the US consulate.

The raid provoked reactions in both Baghdad and Washington. “The Iraqi government will take all legal measures against these actions which are considered a violation of Iraq's sovereignty and the security of its people, including filing a complaint with the United Nations Security Council,” reads a released statement. from the office of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, after the request of the president of the Kurdish region Masrour Barzani to respond decisively against the “cowardly attack” carried out by Iran on Erbil, defined as a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Iraq and the Kurdistan region”.

The US State Department also condemned the attacks, calling them “reckless” and specifying that no US facilities were hit. “We tracked the missiles that hit northern Iraq and northern Syria. No US personnel or facilities were targeted,” he wrote in one Note Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council.

The attack in Syria

In addition to the attacks in the northeast of Iraq's Kurdish capital, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had “launched a series of ballistic missiles in Syria and destroyed those responsible for a series of terrorist operations” in Iran, referring to the self-styled Islamic State.

ISIS had in fact claimed responsibility for the bloody attacks in Kerman, carried out in Iran on January 3 in the cemetery of the Iranian town during a ceremony in memory of General Qassem Soleimani, killed four years earlier in an attack ordered by Donald Trump in Baghdad.

According to the Tehran authorities, following the double suicide attack at least 89 people died while 248 were injured. In recent days, according to the Kerman prosecutor's office, 32 people suspected of complicity in the attacks had been arrested and another 16 bombs at least as powerful as the explosives used on January 3 had been found, while previously at least 23 ISIS members ready to attack had been arrested Iran.

“We assure our nation that the offensive operations of the Revolutionary Guards will continue until the last drops of the blood of the martyrs are avenged,” reads the note released by the Pasdaran.