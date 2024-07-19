“The situation in the area is very dangerous. And not only for the Middle East, also in Europe there is the war in Ukraine, and an expansion of the conflict in the entire region would have serious repercussions also in Europe and in the world”. So says Nabih Berri, president of the Lebanese Parliament, in an interview with Avvenire, the newspaper directed by Marco Girardo, the first given after years of silence. “If Israel were to try to enter Lebanon, it will not remain only here. The Islamic Republic of Iran has openly declared that in this case there will be an inter-regional war”, says Berri, in the interview held in the residence in Beirut with Nello Scavo and Marina Pupella, which will be published in tomorrow’s newspaper.

Hezbollah has stated that when the war in Gaza stops, it will order its fighters to stop attacks on Israel. Meanwhile, Iran has a new president, and a climate of political uncertainty persists in the US. How does the international scenario impact your country? “Even today – he underlines – we have heard statements from the US according to which there will be no war in Lebanon. In any case, despite the mistakes Biden is making, I believe that not even with a Republican president can the foreign policy of the United States change. Americans continue to give more importance to the war in Ukraine than to the Middle East”.

For almost two years, Lebanon has been waiting for the election of the new Head of State, who according to the Constitution must be a Maronite Christian. You have stated that there is no alternative to internal dialogue in Parliament. When will the country have a new president? “We are at an advanced stage. I have asked the group leaders – you explain – to open a dialogue and find an agreement on the candidates in seven or ten days at the most to fulfill this duty and give Lebanon a president. Our Constitution preserves the confessional division, therefore the president must be a Maronite Christian, the prime minister a Sunni Muslim and the speaker of Parliament must be a Shiite Muslim. I have committed to not leaving anyone out and to ensure that the political dialogue is inclusive”.

Have you had any contact with the Holy See diplomacy? “Recently – the president of the Lebanese parliament emphasizes – I received Cardinal Parolin, with whom we spoke at length also about our difficulties in the process of electing the next Head of State. And in my heart there are always the words and the promise of the Pope”.

Which one? “The Holy Father told me that once our Parliament has elected the new president, he will come to Lebanon. We want this to happen as soon as possible,” Berri emphasizes.