“I am completely devastated. There is absolutely no excuse for this,” the 30-year-old teammate of Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo wrote on Twitter after United’s victory. “We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying for that league is the bare minimum. I’m sorry, but it’s too early for an uplifting or optimistic post. We disappoint you and ourselves.”
Liverpool have competed in the Champions League for the past six seasons. In 2019, the club won the Champions League by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final.
