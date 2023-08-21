The novelty of this 2023 in the world of football cannot be other than the explosion of the league in Saudi Arabia. The most powerful sheikhs of that nation are making a strong investment in the world of soccer for many years, proof of this is enough to remember that they are the owners of the best team in the world, Manchester City.
Now they want to form one of the best leagues outside of Europe and all this with one objective, to obtain a World Cup in the short term, perhaps within 10 years.
The signings they have made after Cristiano Ronaldo have been impressive, world-class players who could well be playing for the best teams on the planet. In addition, the investment has been huge, only the Premier League has been able to spend more money this summer and in fact, the sheikhs are on their way to take away one of their stars from English football.
Since the beginning of the market, the Arabs have tempted Mohamed Salah with a possible departure from Liverpool. At first the Egyptian’s position was clear and forceful, he had no intention of accepting, but as Klopp’s star has seen what the league has become and what it offers its franchise players, interest grew. Mohamed would have already given the order to those around him to listen to what they offer in Saudi Arabia, knowing that the first salary they have put on the table is 60 million euros per year.
