From the Middle East in flames all 5 students and researchers returned home safely Polytechnic of Turin “that they were in Israel at the time of the attack” launched by Hamas, last October 7th. The rector of the Polytechnic of Turin, Guido Saracco, announced the news in a conversation with Adnkronos. “Our students and researchers were brought back as quickly as possible, five people who were in Israel, quite close to the strip of Gaza” he assures. “The latest student has just arrived in Turin, also thanks to the intercession of the Italian Government” explains the Rector. Saracco observes that “we would all like peace” but that “peace is an all-round challenge”. And “universities can become strategic contexts because – he explains – by sharing knowledge, they can weave threads between opposing sides over time, they can create links even where there are tensions between states”.

“The peace that we all would like in the Middle East, and beyond, is an all-round challenge because it also involves the fight against inequalities, greater democracy as an instrument of government of the populations” and a strongly connected “better environmental development” to a “greater well-being of peoples. They are “all key points of the UN missions for sustainable development” indicates the professor who recently published the essay “Tecnosofia” (‘Technosophy – Technology and humanism for a new science’ by Guido Saracco and Maurizio Ferraris, ed Laterza ed.) and who is the author of over 600 publications including many on new technologies, renewables, environmental protection and sustainable development.

The Rector recalls that the UN objectives for sustainable development “have become as many as 17 and among these there is one which is Peace: pursuing peace in the world”. “There is no longer a global challenge relating to environmental sustainability alone, peace is an all-round sustainability challenge”. “We – continues Guido Saracco – are in a world that evolves so rapidly, and which is so complex, that being able to follow a trajectory of progress and well-being for humanity – for as many people as possible – requires actions that are not more just materials but also values”. “Thus respect for the planet is linked to social inequalities and both of these values ​​are in turn linked to democracy” and “in those places in the Middle East social inequalities are very strong, because in the Gaza Strip people live badly – with every evidence – and in Israel we live on a more Western basis, in greater wealth, but with the sword of Damocles of terrorist attacks”. For Rector Saracco “at this moment universities do not have a significant role other than in asking and making appeals for peace, for a ceasefire. But universities are instead important in weaving relationships in the medium term and in creating a context of exchange that , at an academic level, is simpler than at an industrial or political level.” “Universities often collaborate, bonds are created even where there is tension between states” he underlines. So “what needs to be done at university level is to establish these threads, because if I have a collaboration on the other side of the border, somehow I can create a path of sharing values ​​for both sides of the barricade: thus bypassing political bridges that do not exist.” “Among professors we can share – being called to train new generations and broaden knowledge – values ​​that are very positive and fundamental to peace” continues the technologist. “We work to assist the process of sustainable development, whether we are in technological universities, such as the Polytechnic of Turin, or in humanistic or generalist universities”. “The role of universities is therefore not played in moments of acute crisis like this but in planning: looking forward” finally states Guido Saracco. (by Andreana d’Aquino)