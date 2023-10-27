“We have completely lost contact with the operations room in the Gaza Strip and with all our teams operating there due to the interruption of landline, cellular and Internet communications.” This is what the Palestinian Red Crescent writes in a statement published on its ‘X’ profile. “We are deeply concerned about the ability of our teams to continue providing their emergency medical services, especially as this disruption affects the central emergency number ‘101’ and hinders the arrival of ambulances to the injured.”

Furthermore, the Palestinian Crescent underlines, “we are also concerned about the safety of our teams working in the Gaza Strip”: “We ask the international community to put pressure on the Israeli authorities to provide immediate protection to innocent civilians, medical facilities and our teams”.