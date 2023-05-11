The Israeli army has announced the death of another Islamic Jihad leader in an air raid conducted against the city of Khas Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, as part of the ‘Shield and arrow’ operation which already claimed the lives of several members of the Palestinian armed group. According to reports from the Israel Defense Forces, today’s victim is Ali Ghali, commander of the forces responsible for the Jihad of the rocket fire. Two other militants who were hiding with him in the a shelter.

Ghali was a central figure in Islamic Jihad and was responsible for the recent rocket fire against Israel, the Israel Defense Forces wrote in a tweet. The commander’s death was confirmed by the armed branch of Jihad, the al Quds Brigades, in a statement: “Ali Ghali, commander of the rocket launch unit, was assassinated in the southern Gaza Strip along with other martyrs”.

The Israeli air raid came after hundreds of rockets had been fired again at the Jewish state hours earlier and sirens had also sounded in Tel Aviv, for the first time since August last year.