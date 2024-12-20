Bad news for Mohamed Katir. The Spanish athlete sees his doping ban increased to four years after Sport Resolutionsthe entity that processes the disciplinary procedures of World Athletics, has reported a violation of article 2.5 of the anti-doping regulations, that is, an attempted manipulation, according to Brand.

This article refers to an infraction commonly known as ‘tampering’, a manipulation or attempted manipulation from any part of the doping control process.

Following this, a four-year suspension was imposed on the athlete. The punishment began to count on February 7, 2024 for a violation of article 2.4referring to localization errors. However, Katir’s sporting achievements remain.

According to Sport Resolutions, the tampering action occurred February 28, 2023, date of the first localization failure. The date of a plane trip to Portugal was changed on the reservation and ticket. Katir informed the AIU that he had traveled to a Portuguese city one day when he actually did so two days earlier.

AIU opened a new procedure a year later while Mohamed Katir was already serving his punishment. This process now fails, increasing the penalty, but the decision can still be appealed by the athlete before the TAS-CAS.