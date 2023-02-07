“Records motivate me more than medals.” This was said a few months ago by Mo Katir (Mula, 24 years old) and the runner-up in Europe and world bronze in 1,500 is not going to bluff. Katir announced a few days ago to those responsible for the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA) that he is renouncing to participate in the European indoor track that will take place next March, from 2 to 5, in Istanbul (Turkey). His coach, Gabi Lorente, explained to LA VERDAD that this year’s goal is the outdoor World Cup that will take place in August in Budapest (Hungary) and, therefore, the indoor season remains “in the background ».

Katir has not registered for the Spanish Championship that will be held in Madrid from February 17 to 19 and will continue training at altitude throughout this month. He has spent practically the entire winter concentrating on the Sierra Nevada CAR. Yes, the world and European indoor 800-meter champion has signed up for the Madrid event, Mariano García (Cuevas de Reyllo, 25 years old) who, however, has not yet decided whether or not to compete in the European indoor next month.

«He will do the Spanish championship and the Madrid rally [el 22 de febrero]. Then we’ll see, but we don’t want to delay the preparation for the summer”, Lorente alleges about the work plan that he has designed for a Mariano García who last year began his preparation for the outdoor season a month late, due to the multiple commitments that he had to attend to when he returned from the World Cup in Belgrade, where he was proclaimed champion. The challenge for the Fuentealamero, who last summer won gold at the European Championships in Munich, is to get his first medal in a major outdoor championship this year in Budapest.

Mariano García, last Saturday in Boston. /



new balance



“If you fail in summer, the indoor track does not count for anything, it is quickly forgotten,” recalls Lorente, who complains that last year Mariano García was unable to prepare for the Oregon World Cup properly. And things did not turn out as they expected, since the athlete from Cuevas de Reyllo did not even qualify for the final in the big event in 2022. Neither Lorente nor his pupil and countryman want this to be repeated this summer in Budapest .

Both agree that Mariano García is up for big goals, as he demonstrated in the last European. If he beat the best European 800 specialists in Munich, he can at least fight for the medals in a World Championship. This being the case, the indoor track season of this 203 may take a back seat. We are also in a year prior to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the great dream of a Fuentealamero who missed the Tokyo 2021 Games due to an untimely appendicitis.

Katir, determined



While Mariano García is defoliating the daisy, his partner and friend Mo Katir has already made a decision: he will not go to Istanbul next month. It is possible that the Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen will not do it either, which would open the doors of the European gold medal for the Muleño. But that doesn’t matter to Katir. His goal of the year is the World Cup next summer and all his preparation is focused on reaching his best moment in the second half of August. And that the Mula athlete flew last Saturday in Normandy and achieved the best world mark of the year in 1,500 (3: 35.48). This hasn’t changed the script. Gabi Lorente, the miracle coach, knows the way. And Katir and Mariano follow him.