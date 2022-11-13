The athlete from Muleño Mohamed Katir signed yesterday a discreet participation in the XVIII Atapuerca International Cross, in Burgos, finishing the race in the 36th position, with a time of 30 minutes and 19 seconds. The victory in the prestigious test, framed this year in both the World Athletics Cross Country Tour Gold and the Spanish Cross Country Championship for Clubs, went to the Burundian athlete Thierry Ndikumwenayo, with a time of 27 minutes and 57 seconds. . The podium, dominated by the African runners, was completed by the Kenyan Levy Kibet (27’58”) and the Burundian Rodrigue Kwizera (28’01”).

In the women’s category, which was dominated by Kenya, the world runner-up in the 5,000 meters won, Beatrice Chebet, followed by Purity Purity who was second and Luci Maiwa who was third. As for the LVII Spanish Championship, there was also no luck for UCAM Athletics Cartagena, who signed a discreet role. A total of 6,469 participants were present at the event.