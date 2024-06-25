

Athing Mo will not be able to defend her gold in the 800 meters at the Paris Olympics scheduled for this summer, after she stumbled during the trials to select the American team that will participate in the twenty-third session of the Summer Games on Monday in Eugene.

The 22-year-old girl, who was one of the most prominent discoveries of the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021, stumbled 200 meters after the start of the final on the Hayward Field track.

The winner of the 400-meter relay gold medal 4 times at the Tokyo Olympics also crossed the finish line of the race with tears on her cheeks, after failing to return from afar and make up for the time she wasted as a result of her stumble.

This painful incident highlighted the harsh nature of the US Olympic trials in track and field, as it is considered one of the most competitive events in world athletics outside of major championships.

The top three finishers in each event qualify for the Olympic Games, without taking into account other results recorded by athletes throughout the season.

Mo, the 2022 world champion, did not participate in any meet this season due to injury, yet she appeared in a comfortable position during the race qualifiers in the American trials, and a candidate to reserve her place on the Olympic team.

But the stumble dashed its hopes, and the United States was represented in the 800-meter race during the French Olympics by Nia Akins, who finished first with a time of 1:57.36 minutes, and Ally Wilson and Juliette Whitaker, who finished in second and third place, respectively.

In other competitions held in Eugene, Quincy Hall won the men’s 400 meters with a time of 44.17 seconds, ahead of Michael Norman (44.41 seconds) and Chris Bailey (44.42 seconds), while junior Quincy Wilson (16 years old) missed the opportunity to qualify for Paris 2024 after finishing Sixth place.

Wilson can still travel to the French capital as part of the 4x400m relay team.

World 110-meter hurdles champion Grant Holloway showed that he is ready to add the Olympic gold medal to his record, after achieving the best time this year by recording 12.92 seconds in the qualifying rounds.

