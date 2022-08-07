Confirmation of the ceasefire comes from Israeli sources starting at 11.30 pm local time, 10.30 pm Italian time, between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Israeli media reports. There is still no official confirmation of the agreement by Israel.

Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (Pij) have agreed on an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire, a senior Middle Eastern diplomat confirms to the Times of Israel. As part of the ceasefire, Egypt agreed to work to secure the release of Khalil al-Awawda, a member of Islamic Jihad who is on hunger strike to protest his detention by Israel without charge, he says. the diplomat.

The diplomat says Egypt will also work to release West Bank Islamic Jihad leader Bassam al-Saadi, who was arrested last week for what is believed to have helped spark the latest round of violence. The diplomat indicates that it will be more difficult to obtain his immediate release, although it is not even clear what al-Saadi is accused of.