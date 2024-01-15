Promptly bring the necessary aid to the Palestinian population and alleviate the suffering, in particular, of people with haemophilia, thalassemia and coagulation diseases. This is the appeal launched by FedEmo, the Federation of Italian hemophiliac associations, to the instructions and to the Government, to take immediate action and multiply their efforts to respond to the needs of the Palestinian hemophiliac associations which – we read in a note – cannot remain unheard in the face of the situation that has been tormenting the Gaza Strip since October, becoming increasingly tragic and, above all, with no end in sight.

FedEmo, through its president Cristina Cassone, asks for the commitment and intervention of the Government, Regions and international organizations to urgently identify humanitarian corridors useful for the shipment of drugs that are considered life-saving. The association invites us to do everything possible to encourage the sending and entry of drugs, coagulation factors and volunteer medical personnel, to guarantee access to care for patients suffering from chronic blood disorders, including the sending of mobile structures where hospital complexes have been damaged or destroyed.

All this – according to Fedemo – must be carried out within the context of dutiful humanitarian support, which goes beyond the reasons for the conflict and for which Italy has always stood out on an international level. In a scenario of destruction of hospital facilities, which also sees the civilian population severely affected, people with haemorrhagic coagulation diseases, haemophilia or thalassemia, find themselves experiencing a tragedy within a tragedy.