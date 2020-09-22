Highlights: MNS warns all entertainment channels to follow Kovid conditions on set

Ameya Khopkar said that senior actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar got corona, yet the owner continued shooting

The other 26 people with corollary also got corona on the set

MNS will oppose shooting if the government’s instructions regarding Kovid are not followed

After the tragic demise of actress Ashalata of Hindi and Marathi films due to corona, Amay Khopkar, chief of Maharashtra Nav Nirman Sena’s Chitrapat wing, wrote a letter on Tuesday warning all entertainment channels and producer directors that all on the sets of shooting People inevitably follow Kovid rules, otherwise MNS will protest at the shooting venue.

Life lost due to Corona

Amay Khopkar has written in her letter that even after the actress Ashalata was coronated on the sets, the channel owners continued shooting. As a result, along with him 27 other people also became corona and due to this, 83-year-old Ashalata Wabgaonkar died.

Follow Covid rules

Due to the lockdown in the state, shooting of films and TV serials was closed for the past several months. After which the state government has allowed shooting to begin after much request. The government had also issued guidelines for compulsorily following the Kovid rules during the shooting. But people are not taking it seriously, due to which senior artists are in great danger. Therefore all people follow the Kovid protocol. If companies played with the lives of artists and other crew members, MNS would oppose it.