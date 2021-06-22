The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) reports on Federal Official Gazette (DOU) this Tuesday, which opened a public consultation on the ‘Guidelines for the additional supply of electricity generation from the Thermoelectric Generating Unit – UGT to serve the National Interconnected System – SIN’.

The proposal is contained in an ordinance, which can be obtained on the MME website (www.gov.br/mme) and in the Official Gazette. Interested parties can send contributions for a period of seven days, starting this Tuesday. If confirmed, the ordinance will be effective until December 31, 2022.

According to an excerpt from the draft, the supply of energy from thermal plants will be used by the National System Operator (ONS) as an additional resource to meet the SIN, provided that it is deliberated by the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE).

The guidelines, however, do not apply to the Unit Variable Cost (CVU) thermoelectric plant. The offer may come from UGT linked to electricity contracts from the Regulated Contracting Environment (ACR) and offers from UGT framed in mini-generation and distributed micro-generation that use qualified cogeneration will not be accepted.

Among other points, the text also establishes that: “the offers will not be considered in the process of planning and scheduling the operation and the formation of the Price for Settlement of Differences (PLD); additional generation from the supply will not be considered in future load forecasting and generation estimation processes for non-simulated power plants; the amounts of energy offered will be limited to the operating restrictions existing in the SIN; and the generation coming from the additional resource will be characterized as being by guarantee of energy supply”.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach