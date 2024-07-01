Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/01/2024 – 19:09

The Lula government formalized this Monday, the 1st, a commitment term within the scope of the Luz para Todos program, with an investment of R$ 1.5 billion expected for around 29 thousand new energy connections in the next two years in the state of Bahia. The information was released on Monday night by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME).

President Lula launched today the so-called “Bahian Circuit of Investments in Energy Transition”, after also announcing, last week, investments for Minas Gerais in the area of ​​energy transition.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, says in a note that Bahia was the state that received “the largest investment” from Luz Para Todos, with 675 thousand families served.

According to him, the 29,000 new connections should benefit more than 100,000 people. Specifically, these are low-income communities registered with CadÚnico for government social programs, indigenous people and quilombolas.

The MME also reported this Monday that in 2024 the federal government must allocate an additional R$3 billion to “contribute and promote social and economic development for Bahia”.