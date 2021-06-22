O MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy) said this Monday (June 21, 2021) that there is no risk of electricity rationing at the moment. However, it evaluates to edit an MP (Provisional Measure) for “strengthen the governance of the decision-making process” during the water crisis.

In note published this Monday (June 21, 2021), the MME stated that “no measures are being taken to ration electricity in the country”. According to the ministry, the goal is to seek the “rational use of water resources and electricity, allowing the country to pass through this critical situation with serenity and without alarmism”.

“In harmony and permanent dialogue with government entities and civil society, the MME works so that the impacts are as small as possible in the lives of citizens”, said the ministry.

Energy rationing was also ruled out by the general director of the ONS (National Electric System Operator), Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, on this Monday (21.jun.2021). However, he was quoted by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), after a meeting with the minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, last week.

Provisional Measure

Despite discarding rationing, the government is still considering issuing an interim measure related to the governance of the water crisis. On this Monday (June 21, 2021), the MME stated that the objective of the MP is “strengthen the governance of the decision-making process, enabling greater flexibility, legal certainty and full respect for the competences of all instances”.

According to the MME, the provisional measure is one of the “actions evaluated by the bodies involved” in managing the energy situation. The government has already issued a water emergency alert and triggered the red flag 2nd level on the electricity bill. It also sets out to increase the value of the red flag and encourage energy consumption during off-peak hours.

“Given the severe hydrological situation in the country, the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and sector institutions have been implementing actions to ensure the supply of electricity to the Brazilian population, aiming, above all, to sustain economic growth”, says the note in the MME.

