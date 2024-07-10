Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2024 – 22:09

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, signed memorandums of understanding with Bolivia on Tuesday, the 9th, including the interconnection of the “transmission and distribution systems” of electrical energy and the modification of the operation of the Jirau Hydroelectric Power Plant in “quota 90”.

According to the forecast, the adoption of this quota in the Madeira River will allow an increase in energy production at the Jirau hydroelectric plant by 750 megawatts (MW). The Jirau hydroelectric plant’s shareholders include Engie (40%), Eletrobrás (40%) and Mizha Participações SA (20%), a subsidiary of Mitsui & CO.

The agreements were signed in Santa Cruz de La Sierra, Bolivia, in the presence of President Lula.

A third agreement was an addendum to a 2027 memorandum signed between the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and the Bolivian Ministry of Hydrocarbons, signed in 2007, on “energy integration” between the two countries through the use of existing pipeline infrastructure for the transportation of natural gas.

This interconnection meets the needs of the Brazilian market, according to the MME. The evaluation and execution of exploration projects by new operators in the region were planned.

The interconnection will be between the Guajará-Mirim (RO/Brazil) and Guayaramerin (Bolivia) substations, and between the Epitaciolândia (AC/Brazil) and Cobija (Bolivia) substations. “The objective of the connection plan via the distribution system is to supply electricity to locations in northern Bolivia, whose electricity grids currently operate in isolation,” says the MME, in a note.

Last Monday, Silveira met with representatives of the Bolivian government to discuss the possibility of directly purchasing natural gas produced in the neighboring country, that is, without the intermediation of Petrobras. Representatives of the Brazilian industrial sector were also present at the meeting.

Jirau

The MME also reported that the energy generation of the Jirau Hydroelectric Power Plant (UHE) will be optimized, with flexibility of operational rules. With this, it will be allowed to continue the operation at quota 90 “constant or expanded during the dry season with energy gains” to the National Interconnected System (SIN).

The plant is the fourth largest power generator in Brazil in terms of installed capacity. According to the balance sheet presented, with 50 generating units, the plant’s power is 75 MW, with 3,750 MW of installed capacity.