An amateur mixed martial arts tournament in Florida (USA) was interrupted by a fight and a shot. Reported by MMA Fighting.

The scuffle inside the building broke out as a result of the dissatisfaction of some fans with the judge’s decision. During the riots, unknown persons fired a shot into the air.

Among the visitors to the tournament was Hector Lombard, known for his performances in Bellator and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He published in Instagram riot videos. “Someone just fired during a fight at an amateur tournament. Shameful behavior ruined a good evening of fighting, ”he wrote.

The police have already begun to investigate the incident. Law enforcement agencies were engaged in, among other things, establishing the identity of the shooter.