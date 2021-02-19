MMA fighter, ex-Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov appreciated the abilities of brothers Alexander and Fedor Emelianenko. On Friday, February 19, reports REN TV…

As the athlete stressed, subject to preparation for the fight now, Fedor Emelianenko would have won.

“He understands opponents better, his fighting IQ works better, he can rebuild in the course of the battle,” Volkov said.

According to him, Alexander Emelianenko at the same time surpasses his brother in physical strength, he is also no less talented and is able to quickly learn combat techniques. However, he can ignore training and discipline, relying on his talent.

The fighter emphasized that hard work and constant work on oneself give a more effective result than talent with a minimum of training.

“I think that Alexander is much higher in talent, but Fedor is a more hardworking, thinking sportsman, a disciplined fighter. Therefore, of course, he would have won the fight, of course, ”concluded Volkov.

Earlier, the athlete spoke about the mistake of Mikhail Koklyaev before the fight with Alexander Emelianenko, which took place in the fall of 2019. Koklyaev, according to Volkov, was “sprayed” a lot in preparation, in particular, on shooting in video blogs about his training process.

