American female mixed martial artist (MMA) Pearl Gonzalez posed nude and wrapped in fruit rolls. The publication is available in Instagram sportswomen.

34-year-old American took part in the Fruit Roll Ups promotion. In the description for the photo, Gonzalez indicated that she decided to do “something crazy” after losing a grappling tournament and wrapped herself in sweets.

Photo posted by @pearlgonzalez

Gonzalez is best known for her performances in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Invicta. She also took part in wrestling matches in promotions such as Submission Underground or Combat Jiu-Jitsu. In particular, in November 2019, she won a painful hold and broke her opponent’s arm.

In May 2020, she took part in a dress-up flash mob along with other MMA representatives.